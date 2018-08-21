New kit sponsor for Burnley FC Women

Burnley FC Women have confirmed a new kit sponsor as they embark on a first ever season in the FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division 1.

Michael Bailey Associates, an international recruitment company founded by Burnley FC chairman Mike Garlick, is the firm partnering with the club.

The deal will see the company’s logo feature on the kits of all 142 Burnley FC Women players, from the Under 10s team through to the first team.

This new partnership is the latest in a series of momentous changes for the club.

Following a history-making promotion last season, the summer has also brought a rename and a rebrand for the club, the launch of a new website and confirmation that the first team will play its home fixtures at Padiham FC.

Mike Garlick, founder and group CEO of Michael Bailey Associates and chairman of Burnley FC said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Burnley FC Women as their official kit sponsor.

“Under the operations of Burnley FC in the Community, Burnley FC Women has made significant strides forward and we are excited to be part of this next chapter in their journey.

“As a club we are keen to embrace and promote women in football. A key priority for us over the coming years will be to increase the population of females watching football at Turf Moor.

“We must continue to work hard at making football a more inclusive and diverse business.

“Interestingly, back in the 1920s, the Dick Kerr’s Ladies team, which later became Preston Ladies FC, were playing in front of crowds of over 50,000 and therefore women’s football has the potential to be popular and engaging across Lancashire.

“We wish Burnley FC Women the best of luck for the 2018/19 season – up the Clarets!”

Neil Hart, chief executive officer at Burnley FC in the Community and chairman of Burnley FC Women, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Michael Bailey Associates to deliver this new sponsorship deal to the women’s team.

“This is yet another example of how support for the female game is gaining momentum in Burnley. I extend my thanks to Mike Garlick for showcasing his commitment to female football and for backing the big ambitions we have for Burnley FC Women.”

Burnley FC Women is an English women’s football club based in Burnley, Lancashire. The club was established in 1995 and is now operated by Burnley FC in the Community, Burnley FC’s official charity.

Burnley FC Women provides training and development to female players from under 10s to senior women’s teams.

For all the latest on Burnley FC Women, visit www.burnleyfcwomen.com.