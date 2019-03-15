New luxury cinema and gym to open in Clitheroe - creating up to 20 jobs

The go-ahead has been given for a unique and luxury cinema experience at Holmes Mill with the opening of Everyman.

Holmes Mill has secured planning permission for the final stage of the development at last night’s meeting of the Ribble Valley Borough Council's Planning and Development Committee, which includes commercial office space and a gym.

And excited cinema-goers will be delighted to know the facility can open as early as September, creating up to 20 jobs.

A spokesman for Holmes Mill welcomed the decision.

The scheme comprises 10,000sq.ft of cinema space, under lease to The Everyman Media Group, an additional 5,000 sq.ft of commercial office space and a 4,500 sq.ft. gym at the Weaving Shed area of the Greenacre Street site.

Warren Bennett, properties and estates manager, at James’ Places, said: "We are very pleased to be in a position to move forward with the last phase of the Holmes Mill development. In the coming weeks we will commence works to build the acoustic boxes prior to Everyman carrying out the final fit. It is envisaged the cinema will open in early September.

“Digital 22, an existing tenant, have taken the new 5,000 sq. ft. of office space to accommodate their rapidly expanding business. This brings the total onsite office space to 11,600 sq.ft. Once complete the Holmes Mill businesses will employ 185 staff with a further 120 employed by Everyman and the office tenants – more than the numbers employed when operated as a mill!

"In 2015, James’ Places Group purchased the Grade II-listed site. The company’s vision was to bring this beautiful building back to life and enhance the features it holds in abundance. "Bowland Brewery and Bowland Beer Hall remain at the heart of the complex, a showcase for Bowland beers alongside many others from respected suppliers both nationally and worldwide. By the time the site is finished it will still look like a thing of purpose that has been transformed into a thing of beauty. "

Everyman Media Group is an upmarket UK-wide AIM listed cinema and leisure group that operates in 26 venues. The cinema in Clitheroe will feature four stunning screens with a bar and food offering.

Crispin Lilly, CEO for Everyman, said: “The Everyman brand is positioned at the premium end of the UK leisure/cinema market. As in the name, Everyman appeals to a wide customer base and provides communities with an alternative cinema going experience to that of a multiplex. It is a cinema that promotes the higher end of film genres and categories which appeals more to the discerning customer.

“We believe Clitheroe is the perfect town, and Holmes Mill is the perfect place, for an Everyman cinema. Whilst we are a national company our venues are rooted in the community. We would expect to recruit 15 – 20 local staff and as we get to know our customers, the film we offer is very much orientated towards their preferences.”

The planning approval is subject to a section 106 agreement to consider a traffic regulation order and additional car parking signage.