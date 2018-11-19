New president for Soroptimist North West

Businesswoman Alison Driver is delighted to have taken over the presidency of Soroptimist International North West England and Isle of Man.

Alison (58) was installed as regional president at the Federation Conference in Liverpool attended by guest speaker Helen Pankhurst, granddaughter of women’s rights campaigner Emmeline Pankhurst.

She said: “The theme this year is mental health and women and girls: 15% of women suffer post-natal depression; two-thirds of people with dementia are women; one in 12 girls self-harm and 29% of women compared to 17% of men have mental health issues.”

Over the last four years Soroptimist members in the region have raised £327,587.