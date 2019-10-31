New Scaremill attraction drawing thrill seekers from Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley

Thrill seekers, who just love being terrified, are heading for a new attraction based in Pendle.

Scaremill, based at Earnie's leisure complex in Colne, billed as being 'only for the brave' is winning rave reviews.

Some of the 'friendly' faces ready to greet visitors to Scaremill in Colne.

And crowds are expected to flock there this evening for Hallowe'en, the spookiest night of the year.

With a 16 plus age limit the Scaremill is a walk through attraction with an 'upgraded torture room.'

There is also a 'Kidsmill' attraction for youngsters aged five plus.

The complex, based in Dockray Street, also has a roller skating rink, pool hall, ice cream parlour and licensed bar.

We sent videographer Kelvin Stuttard along for a sneak preview of Scaremill and these are the results.