New study shows North West car industry slashing prices ahead of post-Brexit £3,000 price-rise

The UK car market has seen an early-year boom in 2019 as British motorists rush to buy a new car before Brexit deadline day, with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders estimating that the cost of a new car will rise by £3,000 post-Brexit.

With the March deadline looming, a new study by carwow has revealed that more motorists than ever are starting the new year with a new car as more and more drivers take advantage of the offers available before the costs of purchasing a new motor increase come April.

From hatchbacks to family cars and even up to the luxury end of the market, the car industry is trimming thousands of pounds off the prices of many popular models to shift product, with discounts of thousands of pounds available on models such as the Ford Focus, the Vauxhall Corsa Griffin, the Citroen C5 Aircross, the Vauxhall Astra, and Volkswagen's T-Roc model.

“Manufacturers and dealers are stepping up at the start of the year, ahead of Brexit," said Alex Rose, trading director at carwow. "Tempting the public with such big savings is a proven winner, and with so many models included there is something for everyone."

Savings are also on offer on the higher-end models such as the BMW 4 Series and the Mercedes AMG A35, with carwow claiming that dealerships across the UK are taking their sales staff off the showroom floor to put them to work online to deal with the enormous uptick in digital enquiries generated by the sale.