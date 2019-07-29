New support group for tinnitus sufferers in Burnley

A new group to support people with tinnitus is being formed in Burnley.

The first meeting will take place from 2 until 4pm on Friday, September 27th, at Burnley Pendle and Rossendale Council For Voluntary Service in Yorkshire Street.

The group is being organised by local volunteer Brenda Hayman.

"As a tinnitus sufferer I thought it would be of help to fellow sufferers if they could have contact with a local support group to talk about and to share experiences of the problem," said Brenda.

Colette Bunker, British Tinnitus Association Volunteer and Support Group manager, said: "Being among people who have tinnitus, listening to their experiences and how they manage it, can be a tremendous help.

"I witness this first hand when attending group meetings. It is amazing seeing the difference it makes to people, especially those who have recently been diagnosed."

Tinnitus is defined as the experience of sounds with no external source, most commonly ringing or buzzing, but sometimes experienced as whooshing, clicking or even music.

Around one in eight adults experience persistent tinnitus. Many people aren't troubled by sounds they hear, but for around 10%, the condition has a significant impact on their quality of life, often linked to stress, anxiety or sometimes depression.

Colette added: "Tinnitus can be an isolating condition, with friends and family struggling to understand how it feels to adapt to the presence of loud or persistent noises.

"Some people choose to bring a partner or family member to the meetings, which can often help both parties understand more about the condition and the experiences or behaviours it can bring."

If you would like to find out more, please contact Brenda at brenbert26@yahoo.co.uk or phone the BTA on 0114 250 9933