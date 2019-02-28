New Towneley Hall exhibition

An exhibition of work by an artist who portrayed the day-to-day lives of the people he observed while working amongst them as a textile designer is set to open at Towneley Hall.

'Every Picture Tells a Story' is a celebration of the work of Lloyd George Higgins (1912-1980) by his family and an invitation to the public to see if they can identify with some of his characters and enjoy his sense of humour.

The exhibition will run from March 9th to June 2nd and will include quotes from archive material written by the artist which explain his reasons for choosing the subjects he painted.

A total of 21 original watercolour paintings and four fine art prints, including 'Bee Hole End Turf Moor' and 'Matchday at Turf Moor', will be on display, together with archive material such as the artist’s sketchbooks, examples of early textile designs, and exhibition brochures.

A number of family activities will be available, including recreating Higgins’ abstract painting 'Cathedrals' from large puzzle blocks provided. Younger visitors will be invited to write stories about the characters they see in the paintings.

Higgins was born into a small cotton-working community in Mossley, on the outskirts of Manchester. As a teenager he won a scholarship to Salford Royal College of Art where he gained Distinction in both Fine Arts and Textile Design. He lived with his family in Todmorden for more than 20 years and retired to live in Worsthorne.

Towneley Hall manager Ken Darwen said: “Working in an era of a rapidly-changing industrial scene, Higgins captured the pattern of life of Pennine people in the landscape which they carved from their surroundings. His work has been exhibited in major art galleries across the north as well as London and Paris.”

Admission to Towneley Hall is £5 for a 12-month pass. Opening times are Saturday-Thursday noon to 5pm (closed Friday).