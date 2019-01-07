New Year, new you: Burnley and Pendle gym membership deals to help kick-start 2019

It's the classic New Year's resolution: to hit the gym, get in a fitness routine, and shift that weight you've been promising to lose for a decade. We've all done it, and some have even taken the plunge and committed their bank balance to the pursuit of slender satisfaction by signing up for a gym membership, the eternal words of "if I'm paying for it, I'll definitely go" ringing out.

After the decadence and excess of Christmas, when belt-busting waistlines across the country suffer a pigs-in-blankets-infused hammering as a result of the UK's 6,000-calorie Christmas Day food binge - the days leading up to December 31st can meld into a blur of leftover Baileys and After Eights, of rifling through the decimated Celebrations to see if - amongst the Bountys - there's a cheeky Galaxy left over before putting your exercise-wary foot down and proclaiming a new-found dedication to healthy living.

As soon as January 1st rolls around, that is.

The new year rolls around, and there's a rush of adrenaline and more than a hint of stomach-rumbling fear at the thought of jacking in your Xmas time indulgence - 6,000 calories is the equivalent of eating three large Domino's pepperoni pizzas, after all.

But, armed with your gym membership and some for-now unflattering Lycra hastily purchased with that £20 that came in your nan's Christmas card, the #GymLife is upon you.

Thankfully, it's common knowledge how busting out of the traps and hitting your new gym six times a week for the first two weeks in the new year before slowly tapering off as March begins to loom is the done thing, so local gyms have helpfully put on some offers to encourage the once bitten, twice shy workout crew back off their sofas.

At Xercise4Less in Burnley, a free five-day pass is redeemable until January 14th, allowing non-members the chance to kick-start their new selves with that first enthusiastic burst of treadmill trundles and tentative bench presses on the house. With a separate ladies only gym area and a number of membership deals on offer, 2019 may just be THE year...

PureGym in Colne is also lessening the post-Christmas financial blow by giving people the chance have their first month's membership at 50% off, while The Gym Group in Burnley also offer a one-day free pass to try before you buy and DW Fitness First let you have three days for free.

Stats show that gyms increase their memberships by over 18% in January - the highest figure for any month - so what with deals about and calories to burn, that Lycra isn't going to wear itself.