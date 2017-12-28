No masking Elaine's kindness as her sixth charity ball raises over £8,000

A masquerade ball raised the grand total of £8,577 for two very worthy causes.

The Venetian themed evening was organised by Elaine Waine and took place at the Fence Gate restaurant in Fence.

It was the sixth charity ball organised by Elaine and was a sell out event with the money being split between Pendleside Hospice and the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, causes which are close to her heart.

The ball was sponsored by Broden Lloyd estate agents in Barrowford where Elaine works as an independent property consultant.

Several local businesses also donated items for the auction to help boost the money raised.

The evening included champagne on arrival for guests who were treated to music by pianist Robert McLaughlin and the Trawden string quartet.

There was also a casino and dancing.

Elaine said: "I enjoy organising the events that raise such a fantastic amount of money but I could not do this without the kindness and generosity of family, friends and the support of local companies, all of whom will be thanked individually."