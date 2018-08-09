No substitute for game-changing new Clarets book

A game-changing new book charting the history of the Clarets will hit the shelves soon.



‘The Complete Clarets Collection 1882-2018’ is a comprehensive who’s who of Burnley Football Club, written by club historian Ray Simpson and Wallace Chadwick.



The book follows on from the success of the original ‘Clarets Collection’ that covered all post war players to have appeared up until 1996.



However, this edition goes much further than the previous, also covering the very beginnings of the club’s history up until the outbreak of the Second World War.



The 200 or so players who have featured for the club since 1996 are also included in the book, including many who have played important roles in the club’s remarkable rise back to the top of the English game in recent times.



Ray said: “I first became interested in the history of football when I found out Burnley were one of the founding members of The Football League.



“Myself and Wallace both have a longstanding relationship with the club, in 1987 we did a joint historical column for the club’s match day programme and been doing it ever since.



“It’s been a pleasure to combine 50 years of work and knowledge, putting it all into one fully comprehensive book.”



The pre-war period takes in the first golden era at Turf Moor, including Burnley’s FA Cup triumph in 1914 and first Football League title in 1921, when several Turf Moor legends such as Jerry Dawson, Tommy Boyle, Bob Kelly and Bert Freeman graced this famous ground.



In total, more than 1,000 players are featured, together with every manager who has occupied the Turf Moor hot seat.



Wallace said: “It’s taken us four years to complete, as there were a number of players that it took months to get further information about, such as ones from the 19th century who only played in one game.”



A special collector’s edition, produced in a case-bound hard backed format by Burnley company Peter Scott Printers, is available to pre-order until August 22nd.



Those who pre-order will have their name in the book and a numbered copy available on the launch night on October 24th.



Order forms can be obtained from the club shop at Turf Moor or from the website www.burnleyfootballclub.com.