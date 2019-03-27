North West be warned: Rainfall data shows this Saturday is the wettest day of Spring

Unfortunately for those enjoying the brief spell of nicer weather, new meteorological data suggests that more rain may be on the way for the North West, with March 30th typically the wettest day of Spring.

Proving that April showers are the least of our concerns when it comes to staying dry this Spring, GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have released rainfall statistics showing that the penultimate day in March is empirically the rainiest day of Spring, with data collected over the past decade showing that the day normally receives about 33mm of rainfall.

Somewhat surprisingly given the country's reputation for being a smidge soggy, the data has also revealed that the UK as a whole experiences an average of just 107 days of rain every year, amounting to less than a third of the entire year, although this is on course to increase as climate change causes higher temperatures and more rainfall as a result of warm air rising, pushing jet-streams north and causing large depressions to bring rain in off the Atlantic.

“Rainfall in early spring is not surprising as the change in temperature results in heavy downpour during this period," said a spokesperson from GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk. “Global warming has also played a massive role in this. As the temperature in the UK rises this leads to an increased amount of water vapour being held in the air when a water source is available, thus leading to increased rainfall.

“Rain is essential for the environment - plants benefit hugely from moist soil from rainwater without all the chemicals," they added. "This is one of the reasons for the wonderful flowers booming in later spring [and] any gardener will tell you that rainfall in early spring is more than welcomed!”