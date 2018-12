Today (Wednesday) at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester the final members of the group were sentenced for their roles in a Rochdale-based conspiracy that supplied heroin and cocaine across the North West and Midlands. Here are some of the gang members ...

1. Tariq Hussain Sentenced to eight years in prison

2. Mohammed Hoque Sentenced to seven years in prison

3. Mudassar Khan Due to be sentenced on December 18

4. Hafiz Ullah Sentenced to 10 years in prison

