Captain fantastic Harry Kane helped England get off to the perfect start on Monday in their opening World Cup match.



The Spurs striker scored twice as England snatched a late victory over Tunisia 2-1 in their opening group game.

England captain Harry Kane celebrates his second goal to earn the Three Lions victory against Tunisia

So, with optimism high, we went onto the streets of the North West to ask you what you thought of the game, of England's performance and how far you think they can go in the tournament.

Can they win it?