Nostalgic school photographs reunites classmates for first time in four decades

Old school photographs posted on social media received over 200 comments in one evening.

And the pictures of the Class of 1969 at a Burnley primary school, posted on facebook by former pupil Jeanette Ormerod, sparked so much interest a reunion has been arranged.

Do you recognise yourself on this photo from the Class of 1969 at St John;s RC Primary School in Burnley.

The nostalgic class photographs from St John's RC School prompted an avalanche of comments and inquiries from former classmates keen to get in touch with each other.

Students in that year went to the school in two intakes, in September and at Christmas.

Former pupil Morag Wynne, who now lives in Preston, came up with the idea for the reunion.

She said: "The response to the photographs was fantastic and put a lot of people back in touch with each other but we know there are many more out there who would like to reach.

"We hope they will see this appeal and come along."

The reunion will be held on Saturday, September 1st.

Everyone is invited to meet at the school in Ivy Street at 3pm for a trip down Memory Lane and a chance to take some photographs together in their old playground.

Morag has then arranged transport to take the former classmates to the Dugdale Arms in Dugdale Road, Burnley, for a get together which includes a DJ, karaoke and potato pie supper.

Tickets are between £10 and £12 per head, depending on numbers, and anyone who would like to go is asked to contact Morag by email at moragwynne2@gmail.com