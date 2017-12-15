Date for royal wedding announced

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 next year, Kensington Palace said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is to take place on Saturday May 19, Kensington Palace has announced.

The couple announced their engagement in November​, are tying the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

American actress Ms Markle is set to appear at church with the Windsors at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

The wedding falls on the day of the 2018 FA Cup Final.

As President of the Football Association, Harry's older brother the Duke of Cambridge usually attends the high-profile match and presents the trophy.

But this year, William, who is tipped to be Harry's best man, looks likely to be otherwise engaged with wedding duties.