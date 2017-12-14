No space for a huge Christmas tree? You can still make your home look gorgeously festive

These stylish and unusual touches are subtle - but stunning.
You don't have to have a huge Christmas tree and all the trimmings to make a home seasonal. If you lack the space for a towering fir, or over-the-top decorations just aren't your taste, simply opt for an alternative decorating plan instead.
This is about imaginatively creating festive details in rooms, whether that's with a selection of baubles or candles dressing a shelf or mantel, flickering fairy lights in a fireplace in place of flames, or even a statement light-up stag for an outdoor space.
The rule here is 'less is more', because unusual individual touches can be just as eye-catching and sophisticated as a full-on festive display.
Here's how to do it.
Use a branch to create a focal point
Hang baubles from a branch gathered from the garden or countryside, and suspend from a ceiling using fishing line and hooks. This is an easy way to create a focal point for a table, without crowding the table space. Match the colour theme of the table with the baubles on the branch.
Hang a mini tree on your wall
Size isn't everything! Go for a minimalist look, with a compact wall-hung tree, and arrange prettily wrapped presents on the floor next to it to heighten the effect. Alternatively, arrange Christmas cards on a wall into a triangular tree-shape.
Set a snowy scene
Conjure the perfect snowy landscape with an illuminated picture, or dress a window ledge with decorations, which also will be welcoming as guests approach your home. Dunelm has a great selection of reasonably-priced seasonal decorations, including baubles and sitting deer, starting from £2.50 each, which would do the job nicely.
Add a touch of luxe
Add charm to a dull corner, with an arrangement of branches sparkling with strings of lights, a clear glass vase filed with baubles or more lights, and an opulent fabric, such as fur or velvet. Double the impact by placing the arrangement next to a mirror.
Conjure a fireside festive glow
Add an understated charm to a fireplace by bringing in natural elements, such as moss and winter foliage, paired with baubles and fairy lights, and a sprinkling of fake snow to achieve that twinkly yet tranquil Christmas setting.
Sort out a selection of star pieces
Look out for stand-out decorations and accessories you can use year after year to enhance a festive atmosphere.
Take style outdoors
Extend the decoration into your garden too, to bring it to life at night and conjure a magical scene.