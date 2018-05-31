You have to laugh: Rail problems gives Blackpool comedian a train of thought

As rail misery continues for Lancashire commuters a video clip of Blackpool comedian Mark Grimshaw having a go at rail operator Northern is going viral on social media.

Mark, who is a regular at Blackpool's Viva showbar and who is due at the venue again at its Comedy Station night on June 16, makes fun of the franchise operator for its rebrand when it dropped the rail aspect from its name.

It followed his own train misery at the hands of the operator which is currently struggling with cancellations and delays across the Fylde coast, to Preston and Manchester and beyond.

Mark, whose website describes himself as an Autistic PowerPoint using comedian, specialises in taking a dark look at the internet world. He has been Runner Up in the Beat The Frog World Series 2016, and won King Gong at The Comedy Store in Manchester three times.