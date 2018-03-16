Olympic gold medalist to host Burnley Community Sports Awards

Nominations for this year’s prestigious Burnley Community Sports Awards are now open.

The deadline for putting forward the borough’s young sports stars of the future, and the people who support them, is April 30th.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the Mechanics Theatre, Burnley, on Thursday, July 19th, hosted by Olympic gold medalist sprinter Darren Campbell MBE.

Burnley Community Sports Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the contributions and achievements of local people and communities to sport, physical activity, and community development.

The awards, organised by Burnley Leisure, pay tribute to those who show dedication at a range of levels or those who work tirelessly to support individuals or community clubs, for the love of the sport and their community.

Details of the awards and how to nominate either an individual or team/group for them are available at http://burnleyleisure.co.uk/home/get-in2/sports-awards.

All shortlisted nominees will be invited to the evening along with some of their family and friends.

There are also sponsorship opportunities for local business and organisations to support this event. Anybody wishing to support the awards in any way should contact Michelle Grimes on 01282 477167 or email mgrimes@burnleyleisure.co.uk.