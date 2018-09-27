On yer bike! Pair complete 12-hour, 150-mile tandem bicycle fundraiser

He's run the Burnley 10k, climbed the Yorkshire Three Peaks, and smashed the Great North Run, and now the residential director of a local estate agents has completed a 150-mile, 12-hour tandem bike ride to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice.

Ian Bythell of Petty Estate Agents - who have branches in Burnley, Colne, Nelson, Barrowford, and Barnoldswick - has put his body to the test once again as he tackled the latest in a long line of physical challenges as part of his company's Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge, which sees companies raise as much money as possible between June and September.

Saddling up with friend Neil Welsh of PM+M accountants, Ian rode on a tandem bicycle overnight as part of the Go Velo Round the World Challenge at the Steven Burke Cycle Hub in Nelson as part of Petty's most recent fundraising event, which have ranged from cake sales and raffles, to the Pendle Hill photo Trig Point challenge and a public chest waxing due to take place later this month.

“It wasn’t my initial intention to do all these events and I certainly didn’t train specifically for them, but when the opportunities came up and I got asked I just kept saying yes," said Ian. “Petty celebrates 90 years this year and the hospice are celebrating their 30th and it just seemed appropriate that we should do something to help to mark these anniversaries.

"Local people have ensured that the Petty name has remained around all this time and this is our small way of saying thank you and to contribute something back to the community," he added.

Christina Cope from Pendleside Hospice said: “We’re really grateful to have had a number of prominent local businesses like Petty’s support in the corporate challenge. This has been another great effort from Ian and Petty’s and its fundraising events like these that allow us to continue the work the hospice does in helping people living with a life-limiting illness."