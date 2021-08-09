One casualty after chip pan fire at Burnley house
Three fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were called to extinguish a chip pan fire at a property in Scarlett Street this morning.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:20 am
Updated
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:22 am
One casualty received treatment at the scene. The incident happened just before 9-15am today.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters used breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, scene lighting and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
"One casualty received treatment at the scene. Crews remained in attendance for 55 minutes."