One casualty after kitchen fire at Burnley house
One casualty received first aid from fire service personnel after a blaze at a house in Burnley this afternoon.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 6:03 pm
Updated
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 6:08 pm
Two fire engines, from Colne and Clitheroe were called to the property in Kinross Street, where the fire had broken out in the kitchen, at 1-15pm.
Firefighters used one first aid kit, and one positive pressure ventilation unit was also used to clear the property of smoke. Crews were in attendance for one hour and thirty minutes.