One casualty freed from vehicle after Saturday night road accident in Pendle
Two fire crews from Barnoldswick and Earby made the scene safe at a road traffic collision last night just after 8-30pm.
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 10:10 am
Updated
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 10:14 am
The incident, in Skipton Road, Barnoldswick, involved one vehicle and two casualties, one of which was trapped in the car.
Firefighters were able to release the casualty and hand them over to the care of ambulance crews at the scene.
Both were taken to hospital for treatment. Firefighters were in attendance around one hour.