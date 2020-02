A tea towel that had been left on a cooker set alight at a house in Colne.

The flames had been put out by the time crews from Colne and Nelson attended the scene.

A fire at a house in Colne was out by the time crews arrived to tackle it this week.

There was one casualty at the incident who received a precautionary check from paramedics at the scene for the suspected effects of smoke inhalation but they did not attend hospital.

Crews were in attendance at the property in Basil Street for an hour after receiving the call out at 3pm on Tuesday.