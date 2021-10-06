One casualty treated for smoke inhalation at early hours of the morning house fire in Burnley

One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation at the scene of a house fire in Burnley in the early hours of this morning.

By Susan Plunkett
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 10:37 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 10:38 am

Fire crews were called out to the blaze in Villiers Street at 3-42am.

The fire involved a bathroom in the property and two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a dry powder extinguisher to put it out.

Crews were in attendance around fifty minutes and the casualty was treated by paramedics.

Fire crews were called out to the blaze in Villiers Street, Burnley, at 3-42am.
Burnley