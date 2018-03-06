One million pennies challenge is set to roll

Pennies are making pounds for a good cause at a Burnley post office.

Coal Clough Lane Post Office is fund raising for Pendleside Hospice by collecting pennies and old foreign and English money.

The staff at the post office, headed up by Peter Harrison and former Rosehill Post Office owner Steve Harvey, are aiming to collect one million pennies, which will amount to £10,000.

They have a thermometer displayed in the post office which is recording their progress.

Peter said: “These are just a few ideas which can help us to raise money for Pendleside. It is such a worthy charity, so please, come in with your pennies, foreign coin and notes and play a part in this.”

Photo: Coal Clough Lane PO owner Peter Harrison & colleague Bernadette Askew, ready to

start their million penny challenge.