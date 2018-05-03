Open night encourages Burnley students to follow their dreams

BAFTA nominated and former Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh gave an inspirational talk to young people in Burnley taking the next step in their education.

Julie spoke about tempering aspiration with being brave enough to go into the big wide world and follow your dreams at the information evening held at Thomas Whitham Sixth Form.

Students look at some of the opportunities open to them at the open evening.

Prospective pupils and their parents went along to the event to find out what life would like as a student in the sixth form.

Burnley's MP Julie Cooper was also at the evening to encourage the children to explore all the opportunities open to them.

Current students spoke of how TWSF has helped them become more confident people with clear goals, whether it be to study at Oxford University or to take a

gap year to volunteer in Africa.

Principal Zoe Emmett outlined the vision for the future of TWSF as a place where young people could flourish within a supportive and caring environment, whilst achieving academically.

The evening was the first part in the new induction programme offered by the sixth form aimed at giving a realistic view of what everyday life is like at the sixth form.

Following their GCSE exams applicants will be invited to attend “drop-in” days when they can partake in lessons and get a feel for the environment and the teaching style.

Principal Zoe Emmett said “The next two years are so crucial to the future of the young people that we felt it was important that they could come into the sixth form and see how it runs on a daily basis.

"They will be spending a lot of time here and so in order to achieve and get the most out of that time they need to feel comfortable and the teaching style has to suit them. It is really important to us that the young people who start with us in September have made an informed decision and not one based on a single induction day.”

The event was rounded off with a pie and pea supper.