Booths Surf and Turf Kebabs With Smoked Mayo recipe
Combines steak with delicious fresh prawns, ideal for a gathering in the sun now the kids have broken up from school.
Serves 4 l Prep 10 mins l Cooks 5-10 mins
Ingredients
For the kebabs
300g steak, sliced into 1cm strips
150g raw prawns
2 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp smoked garlic granules
1 tsp sea salt
½ tsp chilli flakes
2 limes
For the smoked mayo
50g mayonnaise
1 tsp smoked paprika
½ lime, juice only
Method
1. For the kebabs, place the steak strips and prawns into a bowl. Add the smoked paprika, smoked garlic granules, salt and chilli flakes. Mix well to coat.
2. Cut each lime into eight wedges. Thread the meat and limes onto four skewers alternating between steak, prawns and a wedge of lime.
3. For the smoked mayo, mix all of the ingredients and spoon into a serving dish.
4. To cook, griddle the skewers on a hot barbecue for five minutes turning half way through cooking. Ensure the prawns are fully cooked through before serving. Serve with a dollop of smoked mayo.
Chef's tip
Swap the prawns for squid for a change. This spice rub works well with pork and chicken. To cook in the oven, pre-heat the oven to 180°C (fan) / 200°C / 400°F / gas mark 6 and cook for 10 minutes or until the prawns are fully cooked through.