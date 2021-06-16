Why a nation lost faith in Boris | Rebecca Jane

Rebecca Jane

Let’s look at facts.

He FLEW to Cornwall for a climate change summit with world leaders. For anyone concerned about climate change, which is an enormous volume of people; this move does nothing but rub salt in the wounds.

He declared, we should be ‘more gender neutral, but build back up in a more feminine way’.

Sometimes I genuinely question if he even knows what he is saying, let alone what he actually means.

He urged world leaders to get the ‘poorest children into school’, and then slashed education aid funding by 40%.

Covid-19 ruined our economy, many businesses went under or fought to survive. What does Boris do? He bought a boat! Not just any boat, he actually thought now was a great time to commission the new £200m 'Royal Yacht Britannia’...which may even end up being built abroad! Are you kidding me?!

In my book, this is potentially the most ‘tone deaf’ move any leader has made during the time of Covid-19.

Last year, depending on which way the wind blew, or how many shandies he had that evening, he told us to stay home, go to work, don’t go to work, work from home if you can, get back to work... but don’t go to work. Exhausting.

The man is the pilot of the world's largest merry go round and frankly, I just want to get off the ride now.

I will be the first to say that Boris would not be able to do right for doing wrong in the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this level of inconsistency is ludicrous and highly damaging.

In my view, the key to great leadership is consistency. The inconsistency shown by Boris Johnson is the whole reason very little people in our great nation have faith any more.

Inconsistency breeds anxiety, fear, worry, panic and destruction.

The repercussions of that are that the nation is left to our own devices to decide what is right and what is wrong.

Ultimately, the country is heavily divided into two camps, and we are battling it out between ourselves; whilst Boris is found, getting married, having afternoon tea in his garden or flying, on a private blooming jet TO CORNWALL!