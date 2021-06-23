Easy-to-make vegetarian empanadas recipe from Booths
A spicy snack for watching the Euro 2020 football – and they don’t need any cutlery, so they’re perfect for a TV dinner.
Vegetarian empanadas Serves: 6 l Prep time: 40 minutes l Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
For the filling
600g diced butternut squash and red onion mix
2 tbsp pomace oil
½ red pepper, diced
1 red onion, diced
1 tsp chilli flakes
½ tsp mixed herbs
1 tsp ground cumin
200g tinned tomatoes
2 garlic cloves, crushed
30g peas
A handful of coriander, chopped
1 tsp sea salt flakes
For the pastry
Jus Roll shortcrust
pastry pack
1 egg, beaten
1 tsp cumin seeds
For the Pico De Gallo mix
1 red onion, diced
2 plum vine tomatoes
2 jalapeño peppers, finely diced
1 tsp lime juice
1 tbsp olive oil
1 garlic clove, crushed
A handful of coriander, chopped
Method
1. Cook the diced squash and red onion mix in a litre of boiling water for 5 minutes until tender.
2. In a saucepan, heat the pomace oil and add the red pepper and red onion, mixed herbs, chilli flakes and cumin and fry for 2 minutes.
3. Add the cooked butternut squash, garlic, chopped tomatoes and peas and simmer for 2 minutes.
4. Add the coriander and salt to season remove from the heat and allow the mix to cool.
5. Roll out the sheet of pastry and cut out 4 even sized disks.
6. Place a spoon of the cooked mix in the centre, egg wash the edges and fold over the pastry. Press the edges with a fork and brush with egg. Sprinkle the top with cumin seeds.
7. Pre heat the oven to 200°C / 180°C Fan / Gas mark 6. Place the empanadas onto a parchment lined baking tray and cook in a hot oven for 12 minutes or deep fry at 170°C for 4 minutes. Drain on kitchen roll and keep warm.
8. For the pico de gallo mix, combine all of the ingredients together and season with salt to taste.
Chef’s Tip: Warm any left over filling and mix through some penne pasta with parmesan cheese or have a cold salad.