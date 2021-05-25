The BIG Burnley Express Burnley FC Survey!
Following another season of Premier League survival at Turf Moor, we're looking to collate the views of you - the fans!
We want to gather your opinions on the 2020-21 campaign, the highs, the lows, your highlights on the pitch, your reservations about dealings off it and what can be done to move things forward ahead of the new campaign.
Sean Dyche, once again, turned water into wine after keeping the Clarets up for a fifth time on the bounce, despite a lack of investment in the squad coupled with an unprecedented string of injuries within his group.
The Clarets - who have won away at Liverpool and Arsenal this term - assured their safety, mathematically at least, with victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage at the beginning of May.
They culminated the season in 17th spot on the back of three successive defeats as they failed to hit the 40-point mark for the first time since the club's return to the top flight.