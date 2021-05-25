The BIG Burnley Express Burnley FC Survey!

The Big Burnley Express BFC Survey

We want to gather your opinions on the 2020-21 campaign, the highs, the lows, your highlights on the pitch, your reservations about dealings off it and what can be done to move things forward ahead of the new campaign.

Sean Dyche, once again, turned water into wine after keeping the Clarets up for a fifth time on the bounce, despite a lack of investment in the squad coupled with an unprecedented string of injuries within his group.

The Clarets - who have won away at Liverpool and Arsenal this term - assured their safety, mathematically at least, with victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage at the beginning of May.