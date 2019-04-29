Oral history event invites Burnley Wood residents to reminisce about the good old days

A local oral history project is on the lookout for Burnley residents who grew up in the Burnley Wood area of the town, inviting them to attend an upcoming event at St Stephen's Church.

Asking those with stories to share about Burnley Wood from the good old days to come down and do so, Charlie Bullas and Terry McGinn are hosting an event on Thursday, May 9th between noon and 2pm at St Stephen’s.

Inviting people to bring in their old photographs if they would like them to be scanned and shared as part of the project, Charlie and Terry will also be providing pie and peas to those who come down to the gathering.

"It’s not easy to think that the memories you have of growing up in such a distinctive place will soon be history," said the pair. "But to children in school now, having a coal fire is history, let alone a rice pudding with a ribbon of 'skin' round the bowl!"

Encouraging everyone to pass on the request to any friends and family whom they think would be interested in attending, Terry and Charlie have asked that people notify them in advance of their intention to attend via email at chasirene@gmail.com or terry.mcginn@btinternet.com, or via phone on 07813 366 072.