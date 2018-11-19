Organist Chris Powell to perform at Padiham music concert

Padiham's Musical Extravaganza continues with its latest concert series this weekend.

Now in its 15th year, the second concert in this current run features organist Chris Powell who will be playing at Padiham Unitarian Church on Saturday at 7-30pm.

Chris, who hails from Burnley, will be performing a number of classics on his Roland Atelier AT-900C model, a state-of-the-art instrument that combines the very latest keyboard and sound technology with traditional organ tones.

Admission is £8 including light refreshments.

Proceeds to NW Air Ambulance, The Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and the chapel.

The next two concerts in the series will be the Blackburn People’s Choir on March 16th, and The Deco Delight Jazz Band on May 18th.

There will also be a special concert while the Christmas Tree Festival is taking place on Friday, December 21st, featuring Adaptive Brass. Admission £8.

For more information, ring Barry Brown on 01282 773336.