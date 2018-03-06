Oscars success for Burnley sound firm

A pioneering Burnley sound firm is the toast of Hollywood once more after enjoying a clean sweep at the Oscars.



AMS Neve consoles were used to record/mix sound for every Oscar winner in sound categories this year including Best Picture ‘The Shape of Water’.

Alexandre Desplat, who won the Oscar for the score for 'The Shape of Water' conducting in Abbey Road Studio One (s)

The Billington Road audio specialists were also big winners at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, with all sound editing and mixing winners having used their world famous equipment.

Marketing officer Liz Wilkinson said: “Our staff and engineers are extremely proud to continue to contribute to global entertainment and particularly to the success of this year’s Academy Award winners.

“We’re delighted to see Britain, and of course Burnley, playing such a dominant part in the creation of these iconic films. Our congratulations goes out to the exceptional talent nominated for and winning awards this year.”

Mr Mark Crabtree established Advanced Music Systems in 1976 when early customers included Paul McCartney, EMI and Strawberry Studios.

He received an OBE in 2014 and was also presented with a second personal Oscar in 2000.

AMS Neve associated winners at the Oscars were: Sound Mixing - Dunkirk; Original Score – The Shape of Water; Original Song – ‘Remember Me’, Coco.

BAFTA-winners: Sound – Dunkirk; Music – The Shape of Water.

Golden Globe-winners: Original Score – The Shape of Water; Original Song – ‘This is Me’, The Greatest Showman.