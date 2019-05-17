'Our countryside is being asset-stripped'

Is it true that the UK is now being internationally recognised as a serious contributor to climate change?

That the decisions deliberately enforced upon this nation by the Government are giving considerable help to bringing about the end of life upon Earth?

That the destruction of our countryside stems the ability of grass and soil to absorb undesirable gases and is considerably adding to the global problem?

Bearing in mind that this debate has never featured in an election manifesto, that not one single British voter has been consulted, that this policy was concocted in offices in London and that the collective wisdom of 45 million British people was ignored, does this explain why there is now considerable scorn when this country describes itself as “the mother of democracy”?

What democracy?

And when the recent United Nations report drew attention to nature’s reliance on interdependency, there was hardly a British household conscious of natural infrastructure – whether it be ramblers, naturalists, smallholders or farmers – who could not have produced an identical conclusion through pure common sense.

And yet it continues.

The asset-stripping of our countryside does not hesitate. Superb arable soil is concreted over. Serene pastures disappear beneath the bulldozer. Health-giving flora and fauna are devastated.

Many of our children are reduced to being raised in environments such as tower blocks and back-to-backs that deprive their young minds of contact with natural phenomena – engaging in curiosity and evolving properly.

They have to find other ways to distract themselves, such as experimenting in crime.

Traffic congestion grows and travel times quadruple. Gridlock becomes regular.

The reliance on food imports increases.

Schools, hospitals and other essential services are stretched as the Government continues fostering the preposterous illusion that Britain contains so much bounty that there is room for every foreigner that wishes to come here.

And all to provide money for the few.

Martin Powell

via email