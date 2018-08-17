Outstanding results add up to an exciting future for CRGS pupils

There were lots of hugs, happy phone calls and tears of joy as Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth-Form students nervously came to pick up their results.

It was another exceptional year for the school as 60% of all grades were awarded at A*-B and 83% of grades were awarded at A*-C. 118 students gained three or more A-Levels at A*-B, and 208 students gained 3 or more A Levels at A*-C, which is an excellent achievement. Staff have paid tribute to students who have worked incredibly hard to achieve these amazing results, while students are delighted with their results and have been accepted on highly competitive courses at the most prestigious universities. Here are some of the success stories...

Anna Hunt and Alba Birchall both are delighted with their results. Anna will be studying medicine at Leeds. She achieved the grades AAB. Alba is also delighted with her 3 A grades and is also intending to follow a medical course.

Sarah Akhtar will be going to study medicine at Manchester University. She achieved 2A* and 1 A grade.

Joseph Kenny and Henry Fullalove are on their way to Newcastle University to study economics and finance and accounting and finance respectively. They are delighted with their results.

Joe Weddle, Olivia Wright and Harry Bramwell are all in a celebratory mood with their results and will be going on to study mechanical engineering at Lancaster University, history at the University of York and biochemistry at Hull University.

Rebecca Smithson is going on to study French with linguistics at Cambridge University having achieved 2 A* and 1 A grade at A Level, plus an A* in her extended project.

Rachel Verity, Megan Riddell and Matthew Shaw are all over the moon with their results. Rachel will be studying psychology at Liverpool University, Megan will be studying population and geography at Southampton and Matthew is looking forward to attending the University of York to study history.

Jeevtesh Soni andFizah Baloch will be studying medicine at Cambridge after achieving 2A* and A grade. Fizah will be studying primary education with QTS at Edge Hill university.

Holly Williams achieved 3A* and 1 A grade and is going onto study natural sciences at Cambridge. Daisie Edgerley secured 3 A* grades, plus an A* in her extended project and is going on to study medicine at Manchester University.

Philip Clews and Yolanda Tang were in a celebratory mood with their results. Philip will be studying politics and international relations at Lancaster University and Yolanda will be studying Law at the University of Warwick.

Imogen Lalude-Howarth is off to complete a degree in medicine at Manchester University and is delighted with her 2 A* and 1 A grade at A Level .

Mark Bumbac is going to study law at Oxford, having achieved 3 A* grades. Billy Bolton achieved ABB and is going on to study business accounting and finance at Newcastle University.