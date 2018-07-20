Over 500 pay their last respects to former Burnley pub landlord Peter

One of Burnley's best known and loved former pub landlords has died at the age of 76.

Around 500 people, many who had travelled from across the UK and abroad, gathered at St Mary's Church in Burnley to say goodbye to Peter Scaife who ran a number of pubs in both Burnley and Padiham over a 27 year career in the licensed trade.

Originally from Manchester, Peter moved to Burnley in the 1970s to train as a licensee.

Peter ran the Bridge Inn, the Prairie and the former Brunshaw pubs in Burnley.

He also spent time at the helm of the former Fighting Cocks in Cliviger and the Shakespeare in Padiham.

And Peter was responsible for setting up the Padiham Pool League that is still going strong today.

A member of the Knights of St Columba, Peter also used to go the 100 Club at Turf Moor and he will be familiar to customers at the The Baltic Fleet and the now demolu

A larger than life character who loved being "front of house" wherever he was, Peter raised thousands of pounds for charity with events at his pubs.

One of his favourite events while behind the bar at the Prairie was the festive fancy dress where everyone dressed up on Boxing Day.

And while Peter loved the limelight, his wife Maureen preferred her "behind the scenes" role in charge of catering.

The couple, who were due to celebrate their 52nd wedding anniversary in August, loved working together and also holidays abroad where they made many friends who became like family.

A keen sportsman, Peter played cricket for Lowerhouse CC.

He had three children and six grandchildren.

Peter's daughter Claire said: "We were overwhelmed to see so many people at my dad's funeral.

"Many of them were former customers who became friends and one friend even made the journey from Spain.

"My dad was such a friendly person and like a second father to many people."

Peter also leaves a son in law Paul and brothers Jimmy and John.

Donations for Pendleside Hospice are being accepted in Peter's name c/o Alderson and Horan Funeral Directors, Rossendale Road, Burnley.