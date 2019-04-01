Padiham insurance firm looking for walkers to take on the National Three Peak challenge

The team from Sagar Insurances in Padiham are looking for fellow walkers to join them as they tackle the National Three Peaks for Pendleside Hospice in June.

The aim is to complete the gruelling 25-mile walk and 3,064-metre climb up Scotland’s Ben Nevis, the Lake District’s Scafell Pike and Snowden in North Wales within 24 hours.

Sagar Insurances have signed up as the event’s main sponsor but are on the hunt for more walkers to join them as they take on the challenge from Friday, June 28th to Sunday, June 30th.

David Edmondson, account executive at Sagar Insurances, said: “When the opportunity arose to be the main sponsor for the Three Peaks Challenge, it was a no-brainer for us.

“Living and working locally, we all know about the great work and support that Pendleside Hospice offers to the local community, so we are delighted to be giving something back.

“The challenge itself is a little daunting as some of us are complete novices, but with the right training I’m confident that we can complete the challenge with our fellow fundraisers within the 24-hour target. It’s going to be tough but we can’t wait to get going.”

Sammi Graham, head of events and fundraising officer at Pendleside Hospice, said: “This is a new fundraiser for us this year and we’ve already had a really positive response from people wanting to sign up. We still have spaces on the bus so I’d urge people thinking about giving it a go to get in touch soon.

“We’d like to thank Sagar Insurances for sponsoring the event and helping us get the ball rolling. They won’t be alone as novices – every participant will get a training guide with their fundraising pack and there’s still plenty of time to train for what is going to be a tough challenge.

“We’ll also be running some scheduled training walks in the weeks and months leading up to the challenge so everyone can feel as prepared as possible.”

Registration for the Three Peaks Challenge is £195 per person with a minimum sponsorship of £500.

For more information, call Sammi on 440128 or sign up online at www.pendleside.org.uk