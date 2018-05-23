Padiham security guard assaulted during early morning robbery attempt

A security guard has been assaulted during a robbery attempt by three men trying to steal metal from the Baxi Heating site in Padiham.



Police were called to the scene at 1.45am this morning by the security guard who was on duty at the location on Lune Street in the town, with three males having attempted to steal metal from the site and assaulting the security guard in the process.



"Patrols attended the area and arrested a suspect found on South Drive," explained a police statement. "They are currently in custody awaiting interview and we will continue our enquiries in the meantime."

Authorities have asked residents in the South Drive and River Drive areas of Padiham to check their CCTV cameras around the time of the offence, and to call 101 and quote log reference 0062 of 23/05/2018 if they have any footage or information.