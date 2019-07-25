Padiham trio’s charity trek across the sands

A trio of Padiham walkers joined a 240-strong group to make it safely across Morecambe Bay for this year’s Rosemere Cancer Foundation Cross Bay Walk.

Peter Scott, stepson Scott Cross and Scott’s fiancé Candyce Hartley took part in the annual event, which sets outs from Arnside and finishes at Kents Bank.

The trek, which was led by new Queen’s Guide to the Sands Michael Wilson, looks on course to raise more than £3,000 for the charity.

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s North Lancs/South Cumbria fundraising co-ordinator, said: “Thank you so much to Scott, Peter, Candyce and all our 2019 walkers.

“It is because of people like them that we have recently been able to provide state-of-the art 'Cold Cap' therapy at Burnley General Teaching Hospital by purchasing two new, top of the range Paxman Cooling Systems for the chemotherapy unit.

"We are extremely grateful and I hope to welcome new faces to this event when it takes place again next summer.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk