Pageant fun coming to Padiham

A town is to host its own pageant.

The Padiham Pageant will bring some colour and fun to the town on Saturday, June 2nd.

A fundraising event organised by Heather Sweet all the proceeds will be donated to the charity MIND and the Padiham on Parade event which will take place on Saturday, June 30th.

Open to all ages , the pageant will have a variety of classes from babies up to adults and categories include Pride (for the best drag or Rainbow) Best 1940s (evacuee, military and landgirl) Best Recycle (costume made from recycled materials) Patriotic (red, white and blue, partywear and Union Jacks).

The event will be held at Padiham Town Hall from 11am and includes stalls and other attractions.

The entry fee is £10 and prizes include teddy bears, D card and ration books.

For more details or to enter the pageant go to https://www.facebook.com/events/392319024566112??ti=ia