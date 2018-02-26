Paralympian puts Nelson primary school students through their paces

A primary school in Nelson has welcomed a Paralympic silver medallist to the school to deliver a circuit training session and to inspire pupils to do more sport.

Putting Walverden Primary School through their paces, Paralympic sprinter Michael Churm paid the school a visit to extol the virtues of keeping fit and even brough along his coveted medal for the students to see.

"The morning started with an assembly where Michael told us all about his achievements in the Paralympics and World Championships," said Physical Education Leader, Jess Pilkington. "He also showed us his Paralympic silver medal which was very exciting.

"All of the children had a fantastic time taking part in fun, physical activities designed to exercise different parts of the body," Jess added. "The school hall came alive with energy, noise and happy faces as the children worked together through each circuit station."

Pupil Abu Bakar, who is in Year Six, said: "It was exhausting but fun. The star jumps were easy but the press-ups were quite difficult because you had to push your body up using just your arms. It was really rewarding though."