Party time at the Prinny marks end of dream season for mighty Clarets

Clarets fans celebrated their team's success with an all day party on Sunday.



Although the result of the final match, 2-1 to Bournemouth, was a disappointment there was a superb party atmosphere at the celebration hosted by the Princess Royal.

Landlady Justine Lorriman and manager Jadene Christian prepare for the all day celebration

Landlady Justine Lorriman said: "It was a fantastic day with a brilliant atmosphere and we were so lucky with the weather too."

The Clarets are riding so high that plans are on the cards to change the name of "The Prinny" to the Royal Dyche.

Around 20,000 fans flocked to Turf Moor to pay tribute to Sean Dyche and his team who have secured a place in Europe for the first time in 51 years.

Burnley will play in the Europa League with the competition kicking off in late July, marking the end of a dream season for the Clarets.