Past and present of Burnley Football Club pay tribute to Jimmy McIlroy

Figures from the past and present of Burnley Football Club have lined up to pay tribute to the great Jimmy McIlroy following his death this weekend.



Manager Sean Dyche, who is currently leading the club through some of the most memorable moments since McIlroy's era, led the tributes.:

“While not knowing Jimmy personally, I am acutely aware of his fantastic achievements with Burnley Football Club and Northern Ireland, and the relationship he had with this club over many years.

“I have learned from many people that he was a top, top player from a fantastic generation in our history.

“It’s always a sad day when we lose someone so closely associated with the club and our thoughts go out to everyone who was close to Jimmy. A true great in Burnley’s history.”

Current chairman Mike Garlick said: “I wasn’t fortunate enough to see Jimmy play, but we all know of his impact on the club and town and there will never be another like him.

“It’s a different time, we all know that, but Jimmy came from an era that defines us as a club.

“Even today, over 50 years on, the stadium proudly bears his name on a stand and he is someone who was, and is, idolised by fans of every generation, who know what he meant to Burnley Football Club.

“It’s truly a sad day and all the thoughts of people connected with the club go out to his family.”

Previous chairman Barry Kilby, who was at the helm when one of the Turf Moor when one of the Turf Moor stands was renamed in McIlroy's honour, said it was a sad day for Burnley Football Club and the town.



He added: “Jimmy was a true Burnley legend. He was the stand-out player of that great Clarets team of the late 1950s and 60s.



“I grew up as a boy revering his name, and of course we later named a stand at Turf Moor in his honour. He was also a full international who appeared at the 1958 World Cup, one of only a few Burnley players ever to achieve that feat.



“Away from football, he was a great raconteur and writer for the Burnley Express. He will be sadly missed.”