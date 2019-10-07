PCCU branches in Burnley, Nelson and Colne to celebrate International Credit Union Day

Pennine Community Credit Union will join with 56,000 credit unions around the world in celebration of International Credit Union Day later this month.

International Credit Union Day takes place on Thursday, October 17th and will see PCCU branches in Nelson, Colne and Burnley celebrate the way credit unions, which boast more than 200 million members worldwide, help their local communities.

A spokesman for PCCU said: "This cooperative spirit has led to life-changing opportunities for people all over the world who’ve wanted to move into homes, get married, buy a car, take a family holiday or develop their business but were denied access to other financial institutions.

"In many parts of the world, people’s first taste of democracy is through their credit union, where 'one member, one vote' is the governing structure.

"At its most basic level, a credit union is people pooling their money to provide each other with affordable loans—it is literally people helping people. This is why PCCU celebrates ICU Day. Because credit unions empower people, wherever they are in the world or life, to take control of their financial future.

"The local communities are welcome to stop by any of our three branches in Nelson, Colne and Burnley to find out about our credit union, the ethical savings and affordable loans services that we provide.

"Join us as we celebrate a movement that concerns itself with the financial success of all people."