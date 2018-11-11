Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after Brierfield collision

Police are advising motorists to avoid the Burnley Road junction of Halifax Road after an incident this afternoon (Sunday)

It is believed a pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after a collision with a vehicle in Brierfield.

Emergency services, including the North West Air Ambulance helicopter, were at the scene just before 1pm.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted advising motorists that the road is closed. They said: "ROAD CLOSED.... Burnley Road junction of Halifax Road in Brierfield is currently closed in both directions as police deal with an ongoing incident. Please avoid the area. Thank you for your patience and support."

