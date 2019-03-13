Pendle and Burnley community groups' Lottery windfall

Community organisations in Burnley and Pendle are celebrating after scooping thousands of pounds of National Lottery funding.

The £56,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund is spilt across six voluntary groups and charities, all of whom provide a range of services and opportunities across the area.

In 2017/18 the National Lottery awarded more than £500m. and 90% of those grants were under £10,000.

Commenting on the grants awarded Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “I am delighted to hear the National Lottery Community Fund has awarded over £56,000 to six local voluntary groups.

"Many of these groups rely on the support of funding bodies. People use this funding to do extraordinary things, taking the lead to improve their lives and communities. Every time you buy a National Lottery ticket, you help make this happen.”

The organisations and the funding they have received are as follows:

• Woodend Mining Museum, Reedley: £10,000; the museum will lay down a tarmac road to replace the existing dirt track with the aim of improving access to the site and to make the site entrance more obvious. Funding will go towards surface preparation and laying a tarmac access road.

• Greenfield Arts Centre CIC, Colne: £9,900; the project aims to provide the local community with the skills to cook and budget for themselves, improving health and wellbeing. The funding will be used to train volunteers and build a food preparation and sorting area to run its community kitchen. Funding will go towards 12 cooking on a budget classes, food hygiene qualifications, food storage training, food prep/store equipment, volunteer expenses, transport, utilities, management costs and community celebration event.

• Migrants Wellbeing Association Lancashire, Nelson: £9,980; the organisation will work alongside the local migrant community to increase capacity to address concerns, with the aim of developing a business plan and improving their service to meet needs. Funding will go towards researchers, consultation open day, business plan and running costs.

• Colne Citadel: £9,545; The funding will be used to deliver one to one talking therapy, for members of the community, where people will be provided with the opportunity to discuss matters pertaining to them, in a confidential environment, with the aim of reducing isolation and promoting wellbeing.

• Lancashire Amateur Sports Club: £9,150; the project aims to prevent anti-social behaviour and improve levels of social wellbeing. The funding will be used to deliver a programme of exercise activities that are designed to support young people who are at risk in engaging in criminal activities. Money from the funding will go towards instructors, publicity, project management, refreshments.

• Bodies in Motion (Pendle) Ltd: £9,000; The project aims to improve physical and mental wellbeing whilst also developing stronger social community relationships. The funding will be used to run cricket sessions for 'lads and dads'. Money will go towards venue hire, coaching and equipment.