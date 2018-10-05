Pendle animal charity manager thanks public for help after thieves target organisation for third time in five years

The manager of an animal charity, that has saved the lives of 1,400 dogs since it was launched five years ago, has thanked the community for rallying to help after heartless raiders targeted their premises.



Intruders smashed a window to gain entry to Pendle Dogs in Need headquarters in a former chapel in Elizabeth Street, Nelson, on Tuesday night this week.

The ransacked office after intruders broke into Pendle Dogs in Need in Nelson.

After ransacking the building the raiders fled with around £5 in copper, most of which they threw onto the ground outside.

Disheartened at the third break in to happen since the charity was founded, manager Paula Knowles' despair soon turned to delight when she was inundated with messages of support from the public and also businesses wanting to offer their help.

Paula said: "The support we have received has been phenomenal and has really moved us, it has made me feel quite emotional.

"From companies offering to install security to elderly ladies who have offered to come down and help us to clean up, the support has been amazing and we are so grateful and would like to thank everyone.

"It has restored my faith in humanity."

Paula added that nothing of any great value was kept on the premises and she could not understand why intruders had targeted it.

A similar break-in happened earlier this year and once before in 2016.

Paula added: "They damaged doors and windows as they tried every means to break in but we cannot understand what they are looking for and I wish they would stop targeting us."

The charity was set up by Paula and Sharon Ashley who were shocked at the number of stray and impounded dogs who were being put down.

They take in rescue dogs to re-home and this week alone they have nine to look after and find new homes for.

Money to pay for the vets' bills and other expenses is raised mainly through a "doggy day care" service the charity runs, taking care of peoples' pets while they are at work.