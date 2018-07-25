Pendle based manager is named Travel Pride Champion in national award scheme

A national travel award has been won by a staff member at a Pendle based company.

Laura Town, who is content production and publication manager for cottages.com was recognised in a national celebration of travel professionals working to improve diversity across the sector.

Laura was named a Travel Pride Champion, in a brand-new award by leading industry publication, Travel Trade Gazette.

Launched this year, the scheme was set up to recognise inspiring individuals who are working to boost inclusivity within their workplace.

Earby-based Laura has been instrumental in raising awareness of the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

In the last 18 months she has led the development of cottages.com marketing creative to be more representative of its holidaymakers, introducing photo shoots and filming featuring multi-cultural families, same sex couples, single parents and groups of friends and families.

She has also led partnerships with Gay Star News and Isle of Wight Pride to further showcase cottages.com as a brand that is inclusive to all.

Sophie Griffiths, Editor of Travel Trade Gazette, and founder of Travel Trade Gazette Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender, said: “Laura was a very worthy winner, described as a ‘passionate LGBT ally’ by her peers.

"We were genuinely bowled over by the incredible work of these first Travel Pride Champions and how they have endeavoured to change attitudes and encourage companies to fully embrace diversity.

"They are a real inspiration to others across the travel sector.”

Simon Altham who is Managing Director - Revenue at cottages.com said Laura’s win was "thoroughly deserved" adding: "She has worked incredibly hard to achieve an awful lot in a short space of time.

"Laura is a fantastic champion for the LGBT community, a great brand ambassador and we celebrate her success as our business embraces diversity and is inclusive to all.”