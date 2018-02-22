Pendle charity concert set to be night to remember

A charity concert taking place in Colne this weekend will feature a real eclectic mix of talent.



The event has been organised through the Good Shepherd RC Parish in Pendle and takes places at Sacred Heart Church parish hall in Colne on Saturday from 7-15pm.

Robin Darcy will be hosting an evening which features Wal and Dave, The Flat Cap Pack, George Murphy, Swanders and Flan and illusionist Liam Rowbotham.

All profits will go to the River Power Pod Project in Kenya.

Tickets are £8 in advance (£10 on the door). These can be bought by calling Kathy on 07932443851 or 01282 870184.