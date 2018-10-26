Pendle charity's Peaky Blinders Ball takes fundraising total past £100,000

BK's Heroes, a local brain tumour and kidney disease charity, have taken their fundraising total past £100,000 with a Peaky Blinders-themed ball featuring some true Tommy Shelby style, fetching Flapper dresses, and an appearance from the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley.

Set up by Ben King, who died as a result of a brain tumour and kidney disease in February 2016 at the age of just 27, to raise funds for much-needed research, the sterling work carried out by BK's Heroes has been continued by Ben's parents, Dave and Fiona King, and his brother Dan, all of whom promised to keep Ben's dream alive after he passed away.

Ben's ultimate dream was to raise £10,000 for each cause and originally began fundraising in 2015. Just two months after he lost his battle, BK’s Heroes was granted full charity status, and last week held the BK's Heroes Peaky Blinders-style Ball at the Rolls Royce Leisure Club in Barnoldswick which has seen the charity smash Ben's targets and hit a grand total of £101,489.34,

“Everyone looked amazing and really went all out to embrace the theme of the ball," said Ben's mother, Fiona. "We are so proud of all our Heroes who have helped to keep our beautiful boy’s dream and legacy alive.

"It’s so nice that people have been getting in touch to ask if we can do it all again this weekend," she added. "It makes all the months of hard work and preparation worthwhile."

After the meal the party-goers were entertained with a live performance from Sam Key, who wrote and recorded a song for the charity called 'Stand Up For BK’s Heroes', followed by The Fabulous Lounge Swingers, who had travelled from London to perform at the ball and certainly did not disappoint, as the packed dance floor attested.

The event was also attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley, Mr Charles Briggs and Patricia Lunt, who are supporting BK’s Heroes as one of their chosen Charities of the Year.

Since the charity was set up, BK’s Heroes have donated £10,000 to both Renal and Neuro research at Preston Royal Hospital as well as £25,000 to a ground-breaking research project exploring the link between Glioma (Brain Tumours) and Alzheimer’s disease at UCLan Preston.

They also help families, donating toiletries, fans, and radios to the Renal, Neuro and Major Trauma Units at Preston Royal Hospital, with their work continuing apace having been chosen as the charity of Sainsbury's Colne and Re-evolution Golf Academy at Marsden Park Golf Club in Nelson, where a Ladies' Night is being held on Friday, 16th November.

Full details of any future events can be found at www.bksheroes.org, and anyone wishing to contact the charity can do so at bksheroes@gmail.com